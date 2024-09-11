Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.51

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.51 and traded as high as $12.85. Westwood Holdings Group shares last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 7,216 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Westwood Holdings Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $117.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.51.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 7.63%.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHG. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 352.5% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 60,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 47,047 shares during the period. 56.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Further Reading

