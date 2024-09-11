William Radford Lovett II Sells 8,698 Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) Director William Radford Lovett II sold 8,698 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $264,332.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,877,666 shares in the company, valued at $148,232,269.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William Radford Lovett II also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

On Thursday, August 22nd, William Radford Lovett II sold 16,466 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $506,000.18.

On Wednesday, August 7th, William Radford Lovett II sold 798 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $22,383.90.

On Thursday, July 18th, William Radford Lovett II sold 24,774 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $771,710.10.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

DFH opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.06. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional Trading of Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 32.99% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 17.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 926.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.