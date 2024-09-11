William Radford Lovett II Sells 8,698 Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) Director William Radford Lovett II sold 8,698 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $264,332.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,877,666 shares in the company, valued at $148,232,269.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
William Radford Lovett II also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 22nd, William Radford Lovett II sold 16,466 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $506,000.18.
- On Wednesday, August 7th, William Radford Lovett II sold 798 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $22,383.90.
- On Thursday, July 18th, William Radford Lovett II sold 24,774 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $771,710.10.
Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance
DFH opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.06. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.89.
Institutional Trading of Dream Finders Homes
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 17.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 926.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.
Dream Finders Homes Company Profile
Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.
