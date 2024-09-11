Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.57.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WGO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WGO

Insider Transactions at Winnebago Industries

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Bogart sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $193,247.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,443.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth about $45,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter worth about $75,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Shares of WGO stock opened at $55.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.32 and a 200-day moving average of $61.06. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $75.42. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.62.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.26 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.84%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.88%.

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Free Report

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.