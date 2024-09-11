Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

WGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.57.

NYSE:WGO opened at $55.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.06. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $75.42. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.62.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.26 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Bogart sold 3,333 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $193,247.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,443.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth about $110,000.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

