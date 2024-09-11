Workhorse Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,562 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 92% compared to the typical volume of 1,336 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workhorse Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 83.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 330,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 149,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,323,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 453,085 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Workhorse Group from $3.00 to $0.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Workhorse Group Trading Down 7.3 %

WKHS opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04. Workhorse Group has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.50.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.40). The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 1,366.25% and a negative return on equity of 163.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Workhorse Group will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers commercial vehicles under the Workhorse brand. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc in April 2015.

