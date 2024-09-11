Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Receives $95.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.00.

WK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Workiva from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WK. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Workiva by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Workiva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Workiva by 361.5% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

WK stock opened at $70.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.23 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.18. Workiva has a one year low of $65.47 and a one year high of $116.00.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $177.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workiva will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

