Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.54.

XYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $129.82 on Wednesday. Xylem has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $146.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 68.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 1,185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Xylem by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 184.9% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Articles

