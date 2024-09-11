Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on YMAB. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $13.40 on Monday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61. The stock has a market cap of $597.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 0.70.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.44% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Joris Wilms sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $449,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $562,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 23.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 67,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

