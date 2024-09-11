Zacks Research Comments on APA Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for APA in a report issued on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for APA’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. APA had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on APA. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on APA from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on APA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.76.

APA opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. APA has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 3.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank increased its holdings in APA by 208.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of APA by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in APA during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 386.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in APA during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

