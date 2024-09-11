Zacks Research Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note issued on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $5.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.90. The consensus estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $21.72 per share.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TMO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.41.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO stock opened at $624.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $238.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $587.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $579.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $31,573,000. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $671,000. Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.5% in the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 8,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $525,485.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,408.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $76,420,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

