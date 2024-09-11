Zacks Research Weighs in on Akamai Technologies, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now anticipates that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings per share of $4.97 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.94. The consensus estimate for Akamai Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $979.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.67 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.47.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $94.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.18 and its 200 day moving average is $98.91. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $129.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,264 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,539 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $265,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,559.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,104.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $265,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,559.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $617,475. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

