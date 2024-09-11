Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $6,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 44.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,373,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,117,000 after purchasing an additional 425,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,886,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $67,476,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,205.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 192,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,751,000 after acquiring an additional 178,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,688,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

ZBRA opened at $334.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $330.87 and a 200-day moving average of $310.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.44 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $194.59 and a 12-month high of $372.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,342.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $258.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZBRA

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.