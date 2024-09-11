Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Earns Buy Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Zeta Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.71. Zeta Global has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. The business had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Zeta Global’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zeta Global will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 891.8% during the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 237,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 213,448 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zeta Global by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,286,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,647,000 after acquiring an additional 370,912 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 554,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 276,294 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,113,000. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,411,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

