Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) PT Raised to $33.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZETA. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Zeta Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $24.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.71. Zeta Global has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $27.39.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. The company had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zeta Global will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 891.8% during the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 237,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 213,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,286,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,647,000 after acquiring an additional 370,912 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 554,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 276,294 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at $4,113,000. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth $6,411,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

