Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Limited Plans $7 Million IPO for Week of September 23rd (ZYBT)

Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Limited (ZYBT) is planning to raise $7 million in an IPO on the week of September 23rd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 1,500,000 shares at $4.00-$5.00 per share.

In the last year, Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Limited generated $29.8 million in revenue and $4.4 million in net income. The company has a market cap of $211 million.

Kingswood Capital Markets served as the underwriter for the IPO.

Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Limited provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Our underlying business is a Chinese company that makes and distributes vaccines for livestock. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands)Â We, through the operating entity, focus on the research, development, manufacturing and sales of veterinary vaccines, with an emphasis on vaccines for livestock. For nearly 20Â years, the operating entity has been committed to enhancing the health of livestock. The operating entity markets a diverse range of vaccines, including vaccines for swine, cattle, goats, sheep, poultry and dogs. The operating entityâ€™s products are available in 29 provincial regions across China and are exported overseas to Vietnam, Pakistan and Egypt. *Note: Net income and revenue are in U.S. dollars (converted from China’s currency) for the 12 months that ended Dec. 31, 2023. (Note: Zhengye Biotechnology Holding says Kingswood Capital Markets has been named the new sole book-runner, replacing US Tiger Securities.) (Note: Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Limited increased its IPO’s size to 1.5 million shares – up from 1.25 million shares initially – at a price range of $4.00 to $5.00 – to raise $6.75 million, according to an F-1/A filing dated Aug. 22, 2024. Background: Zhengye Biotechnology HoldingÂ filed its F-1 on Jan. 9, 2024, without disclosing terms for its IPO. The company submitted its confidential IPO documents to the SEC in August 2023.) “.

Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Limited was founded in 2004 and has 299 employees. The company is located at No.1 Lianmeng Road, Jilin Economic & Technical Development Zone Jilin City, Jilin Province, China and can be reached via phone at +86-0432-63047008 or on the web at http://www.jlzybio.com/.

