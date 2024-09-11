Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZBH. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.72.

ZBH stock opened at $105.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.46. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $133.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 12.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $266,896,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,642,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,404,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,935 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,463,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $701,521,000 after buying an additional 722,041 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,314,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,413,000 after buying an additional 691,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,310,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $142,203,000 after buying an additional 484,816 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

