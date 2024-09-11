Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01. Zovio has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $1.79.

Zovio, Inc operates as an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver solutions and learning experiences. It provides student recruitment and enrollment systems, retention strategies, educational tools, and curriculums. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

