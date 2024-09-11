Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Zovio Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01. Zovio has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $1.79.
About Zovio
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Zovio
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.