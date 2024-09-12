1,000 Shares in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) Acquired by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1,011.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 51,561 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after buying an additional 75,465 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $43.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.72. The firm has a market cap of $209.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12 month low of $34.67 and a 12 month high of $45.62.

About SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.