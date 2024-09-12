111,331 Shares in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 111,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Coeur Mining by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 35,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 831.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Stock Up 7.4 %

CDE stock opened at $5.75 on Thursday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $222.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.18 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.75 to $6.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.25) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Featured Articles

