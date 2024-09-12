11,375 Shares in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 615.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 61,550.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 0.3 %

VAC opened at $69.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $108.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.04.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.89). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, insider Jason P. Marino bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,719. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $106.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

