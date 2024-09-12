135,072 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Bought by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 135,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,886,849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099,024 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $2,129,927,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,104,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,593,000 after acquiring an additional 290,760 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,250,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,696,000 after acquiring an additional 83,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,891,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,735,000 after purchasing an additional 988,451 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $29.64 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -494.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

