140,531 Shares in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Acquired by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 140,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Viant Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Viant Technology by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 430,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 44,779 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 659.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 123,635 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 20,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Viant Technology by 14.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Viant Technology by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 42,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

DSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

NASDAQ:DSP opened at $10.23 on Thursday. Viant Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $12.36. The company has a market cap of $649.55 million, a PE ratio of -85.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $41.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.10 million. Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

