14,810 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 78,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after buying an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $99.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.69. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $107.06. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

