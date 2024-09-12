14,810 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Purchased by Choreo LLC

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2024

Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGPFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 78,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after buying an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $99.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.69. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $107.06. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.