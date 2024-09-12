28,855 Shares in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Bought by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,328,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $8,143,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,768,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,466,000 after acquiring an additional 252,254 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the first quarter worth $2,414,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Getty Realty by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 729,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after purchasing an additional 54,040 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price target on Getty Realty from $31.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Getty Realty Trading Down 0.7 %

Getty Realty stock opened at $31.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.92. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $32.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.27). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

About Getty Realty

(Free Report)

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.