28,958 Shares in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,958 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Matador Resources by 121.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 191.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:MTDR opened at $49.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 3.27. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $71.08.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Matador Resources had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $847.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Matador Resources

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Matador Resources news, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan A. Erman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.35 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at $138,462.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,550 shares of company stock worth $707,150 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Matador Resources

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.