29,200 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Acquired by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,448,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 76.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $284.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.49. The stock has a market cap of $115.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $204.15 and a one year high of $294.18.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,836 shares of company stock worth $27,055,900 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. William Blair downgraded Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.70.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

