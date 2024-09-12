3,043 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,013,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after buying an additional 18,192 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 518.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after buying an additional 39,839 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,092,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $227.33 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.75 and a 52 week high of $260.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.40. The stock has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.44.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

