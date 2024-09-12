3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 98.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 823,812 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 10.4% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 12.5% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 38.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 68,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 19,083 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 14.6% during the second quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 19.2% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 38,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock opened at $130.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $134.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.87.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,486,484.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.43.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

