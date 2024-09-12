407 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Cross Staff Investments Inc

Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 407 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 527.3% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $215,586.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,156. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $215,586.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,156. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total transaction of $4,714,502.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,285,234.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,371 shares of company stock worth $193,535,153 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $562.00 to $643.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $577.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $511.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $494.86. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.40 and a fifty-two week high of $544.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.49%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.