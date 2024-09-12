43,000 Shares in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 43,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,079,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,852,000 after purchasing an additional 659,324 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,626,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,022,452,000 after purchasing an additional 151,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,374,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $878,696,000 after purchasing an additional 129,876 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,597,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,807,000 after buying an additional 120,367 shares during the period. Finally, JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 3,444,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,436,000 after buying an additional 508,318 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Franco-Nevada Stock Performance
NYSE FNV opened at $121.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.61. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $102.29 and a one year high of $145.82. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.73, a PEG ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.76.
Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.83%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Securities raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
