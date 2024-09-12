48,394 Shares in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 48,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 52,230.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,055,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,960,000 after buying an additional 6,043,581 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $55,448,000. Delta Global Management LP raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 280.1% during the first quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 2,593,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,576,000 after buying an additional 1,911,221 shares during the period. Finally, Kinetic Partners Management LP lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 2,715,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Daiwa America cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.05. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.07.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $92,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,316,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,285,327.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Henry Schuck acquired 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $12,735,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,788,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,080,128.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $92,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,316,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,327.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.