4,925 Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $3,304,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 252.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 114,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,409,000 after purchasing an additional 82,207 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 247,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,307,000 after purchasing an additional 40,055 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,947,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,026,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total value of $350,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,758.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total transaction of $499,699.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,815,663.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total transaction of $350,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,758.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,323 shares of company stock worth $1,994,709 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.8 %

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $176.02 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $179.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 144.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on EXR

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.