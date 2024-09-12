5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target Increased to C$8.50 by Analysts at Desjardins

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Desjardins from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Shares of TSE:VNP opened at C$6.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23. 5N Plus has a 1 year low of C$2.99 and a 1 year high of C$7.05. The firm has a market cap of C$621.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.57.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$102.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$91.45 million. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 4.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 5N Plus will post 0.3715996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Luc Bertrand bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.01 per share, with a total value of C$30,045.00. 4.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

