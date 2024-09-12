87 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Bought by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 87 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $471,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 977.8% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone stock opened at $3,119.31 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,375.35 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,074.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,006.77. The stock has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,200.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,112.71.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

