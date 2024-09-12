8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,971 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 3.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in 8X8 by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in 8X8 by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 83.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 15,665 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EGHT opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $223.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.55. 8×8, Inc. has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $3.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.43.

8X8 ( NASDAQ:EGHT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. 8X8’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EGHT. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on 8X8 from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 8X8 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.

