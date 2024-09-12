Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $176.57.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ANF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Argus downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $131.26 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $196.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.30.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $2,501,225.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,470 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,568.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $2,501,225.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,256 over the last three months. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 146.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 863,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $153,494,000 after acquiring an additional 512,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth about $37,632,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2,036.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 419,560 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,615,000 after purchasing an additional 399,922 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,897,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 613.3% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 356,610 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,694,000 after buying an additional 306,616 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.