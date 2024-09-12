Abercrombie & Fitch’s (ANF) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $190.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $193.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $176.57.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 1.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

ANF stock opened at $131.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.17 and its 200-day moving average is $146.30. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $196.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,321,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,455 shares in the company, valued at $15,627,594. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $487,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,470 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,568.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,627,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,256. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 242.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8,914.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 631 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.