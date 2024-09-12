Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Given “Buy” Rating at Loop Capital

Loop Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $77.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ASO. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.86.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 1.2 %

ASO stock opened at $54.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.77. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.73%.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,250.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Further Reading

