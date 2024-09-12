Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2024

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOFree Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ASO

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ASO opened at $54.71 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $75.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,250.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% during the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.