Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) PT Raised to $56.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Cowen from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.86.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $54.71 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.77. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.07. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $33,906.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,250.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $73,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Further Reading

