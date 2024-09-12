Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Stock Holdings Increased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.10% of Acadia Healthcare worth $6,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACHC. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.44.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $77.11 on Thursday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.04 and a twelve month high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -550.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.31.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.38 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.