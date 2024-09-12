Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Receives $19.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.80.
AKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.
Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $22.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 281.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.47. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.39.
Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.30). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $87.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Acadia Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 950.00%.
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
