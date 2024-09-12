Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 23,178 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 255.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,178 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $202.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $214.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.35. The stock has a market cap of $184.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

