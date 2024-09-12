Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,673 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.02% of Castle Biosciences worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 7.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the second quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 15.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 12,583 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSTL. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $31.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $856.65 million, a P/E ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $31.16.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $87.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Castle Biosciences

In related news, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 2,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $61,613.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,899.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 2,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $61,613.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,899.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $210,081.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,665 shares of company stock worth $828,222. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Castle Biosciences Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

