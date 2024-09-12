Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 12,956 Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,132,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,956 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 2.33% of TrueCar worth $6,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRUE. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TrueCar in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 269.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 20,254 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in TrueCar during the second quarter valued at $210,000. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other TrueCar news, EVP Jeff Swart sold 20,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 390,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,492. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TrueCar
TrueCar Stock Performance
Shares of TrueCar stock opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $275.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11. TrueCar, Inc. has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $4.05.
TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.38 million. Analysts predict that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.
About TrueCar
TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TrueCar
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.