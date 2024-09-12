Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 23,033 Shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 304,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $6,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of SK Telecom by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 260,416 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,343 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SK Telecom by 1,558.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter.

SK Telecom Trading Up 2.0 %

SKM opened at $23.98 on Thursday. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SK Telecom ( NYSE:SKM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

