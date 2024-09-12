Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,660 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of Steelcase worth $6,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,778,000 after buying an additional 295,482 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,002,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,872,000 after buying an additional 186,596 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,092,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,921,000 after buying an additional 33,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Stock Performance

Shares of SCS opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.48 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Steelcase had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark increased their target price on Steelcase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Steelcase

Insider Buying and Selling at Steelcase

In other Steelcase news, CAO Nicole Cherie Mcgrath sold 15,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $219,541.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,234.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Donna K. Flynn sold 13,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $182,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,216.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicole Cherie Mcgrath sold 15,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $219,541.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,453 shares in the company, valued at $257,234.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,187 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,861. 12.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steelcase Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

