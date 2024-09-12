Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $4.73 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 277.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPWR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $362,477,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 95.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 305,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,712,000 after acquiring an additional 148,771 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,552,000 after acquiring an additional 97,357 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,464,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,446,624,000 after purchasing an additional 90,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 938,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,251,000 after purchasing an additional 85,676 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total transaction of $820,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,232 shares in the company, valued at $23,983,686.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total transaction of $820,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,232 shares in the company, valued at $23,983,686.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.57, for a total value of $2,149,811.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 877,736 shares in the company, valued at $706,200,053.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,299 shares of company stock worth $83,140,933 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MPWR. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $912.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $895.16 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $392.10 and a twelve month high of $959.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 106.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $854.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $767.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

