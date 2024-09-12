Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $4.85 Million Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veralto by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,429,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,869,000 after buying an additional 1,568,103 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Veralto by 8.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,097,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,232,000 after buying an additional 553,021 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,018,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Veralto by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,178,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,948,000 after buying an additional 200,657 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,143,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veralto alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $1,477,128.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,514,381.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $1,477,128.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,514,381.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $83,658.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,089.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,096 shares of company stock worth $2,772,707 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VLTO shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veralto

Veralto Stock Down 0.7 %

Veralto stock opened at $108.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.85. Veralto Co. has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $112.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.