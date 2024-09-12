Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $4.95 Million Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 67.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,386 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 79,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 14,802 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of FMX stock opened at $101.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.72. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $99.24 and a twelve month high of $143.43. The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a $1.0206 dividend. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 14.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FMX. Barclays cut their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FMX

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

(Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.